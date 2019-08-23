Charlotte Pride receives support from faith community

Members of the Jewish community wore JPride shirts to show support. Photo courtesy of Susan Gundersheim

By Kayla Berenson

CHARLOTTE – When the Rev. Marion Sprott-Goldson graduated from seminary in May, she received a gift: a pair of Converse sneakers with rainbow soles.

Her wife intended for her to wear the shoes at Charlotte Pride this past weekend, where they celebrated with the rest of the Saint Martin’s Episcopal Church community.

Though rainbow flags, heaps of glitter, joyous music and big crowds of people are typical features of Pride, this year’s celebration saw an increased number of supporters from religious communities around Charlotte.

According to Sprott-Goldson, around 10% of her church community identifies as being LGBTQ+, including herself.

“It’s a big part of who I am, but it’s also a big part of who God has called me to be as a lesbian, as a queer person, as an ordained queer person,” Sprott-Goldson said. “God’s love has been known to me for my entire life, just exactly as I am. And sharing that love of God with other people is very meaningful to me.”

In addition to attending the parade and celebrations, Sprott-Goldson said the church also held a mass in honor of Pride at the beginning of the weekend. She emphasized the episcopal tradition to “acclaim God’s love for all people, especially all those within the LGBTQ community.”

Saint Martin’s Episcopal Church was just one of the many churches rallying around the LGBTQ+ community over the weekend.

“I think it’s a pretty wonderful time to be a Christian and to be a gay person right now,” Sprott-Goldson said.

Also showing their support for the LGBTQ+ community was Missiongathering Church, a progressive church in Charlotte.

While the church didn’t have its own booth this weekend, members held family-friendly events, a pre-parade brunch and participated as active allies.

Among all the support for the LGBTQ+ community, there were still religious protesters throughout the festivities, holding signs and shouting. To counter this, members of Missiongathering Church planned to shout messages of love as a response to the protesters.

“Christianity is not supposed to stay the same throughout its entirety,” Missiongathering Church Reverend Andrew Shipley said. “It’s supposed to move forward and progress. We learn things. We learn that people are born LGBTQ, and so when we learn that … we say, ‘well, if people are born this way, if this is how God made people, God said creation was good, so we have to accept this as good as well.’”

Shipley also said while his church is entirely welcoming to members of the LGBTQ+ community, not all churches are. He recommended visiting www.churchclarity.org for more information on a church’s inclusivity.

Along with the Christian communities at Pride, there was also support from the Jewish community.

“Judaism, to me, means freedom,” Temple Beth El volunteer Daniel Shelkrot said. “Judaism supports freedom to express who you are and to live your life in a genuine capacity. The mere fact that Judaism supports that means a lot to me and I want to support the effort and help communicate and spread the word that you can be yourself. I believe that hatred is based on ignorance and fear, and I’m not scary. There’s nothing to be afraid of. We’re all human.”

Members from Temple Beth El and Temple Israel, The Jewish Federation of Greater Charlotte, Jewish Family Services and members from the community at the Levine Jewish Community Center, marched in the Pride parade, sporting JPride shirts.

While 50 percent of the members at the Levine Jewish Community Center are not Jewish, the center is founded upon Jewish experiences, according to Director of Visual and Performing Arts Susan Gundersheim.

“One of the most important tenants of Judaism is ‘B’Etzelim Elohim,’ which loosely translated means that everyone is created in the image of God, therefore all humans are created equal and deserve to be treated as such,” Gundersheim wrote in an email to South Charlotte Weekly. “Therefore, one of our most important priorities as a Jewish organization is to be a place of welcome and acceptance for people of all races, religions, and sexual and gender orientations, and we want our actions to demonstrate that.”

Gundersheim also wrote that she believes in the importance of supporting marginalized and underrepresented communities.

“As Jews, we are a minority and heavily persecuted group, so we are dedicated to standing together and fighting for the rights of all minority and heavily persecuted groups, the LBGTQ+ community being one,” Gundersheim wrote. “Especially in today’s world, where anti-Semitic hate crimes and all forms of discrimination, have been on the rise, we know how important it is to support each other.”

Moving forward, these religious communities said they think Charlotte is headed in the right direction.

“We have a growing city populous,” the Shipley said. “The more we grow, the more people have to keep an open mind, learn new things and create new relationships.”