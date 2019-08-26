Business Roundup: Tiff’s Treats, HM Properties are growing

Tiff’s Treats has a menu with 10 classic cookie flavors and periodic flavor-of-the-week cookies, plus warm brownies, cold milk and ice cream. Customers can order at www.cookiedelivery.com or through an app. Photo courtesy of Tiff’s Treats

Tiff’s Treats offers cookie delivery

AUSTIN, Texas – Tiff’s Treats, a company specializing in warm cookie delivery, celebrated its grand opening Aug. 24 at 7314 Waverly Walk Ave., with model Brooklyn Decker and tennis star Andy Roddick in attendance.

The store collected donations for new sports equipment for the Mecklenburg County Special Olympics.

“One of our favorite things about Tiff’s Treats is with every store opening they donate proceeds to a local organization,” said Decker, a brand ambassador for the company. “I am a global Special Olympics ambassador and Charlotte is a special market for us, not only because I grew up here, but because my aunt is a Special Olympics athlete here. This partnership was a no-brainer.”



HM Properties opens third office

CHARLOTTE – Valerie Mitchener, owner and broker-in-charge of HM Properties, has acquired Anchor Real Estate LLC, in Mooresville and will be adding a third office to her firm.

Mitchener has retained Josh Tucker, former owner of Anchor Real Estate, to serve as the broker-in-charge at the Lake Norman office.

“We have been looking to expand our reach into the Lake Norman area for a while and this was the perfect opportunity to do so,” Mitchener said.

HM Properties’ headquarters is located in SouthPark at 6857 Fairview Road and was purchased by Mitchener in 2014. A second office was opened in July 2018 in the new Waverly mixed-use development.



Alzheimer’s Association asks for more support

CHARLOTTE – The Alzheimer’s Association – Western Carolina Chapter is inviting area businesses to a corporate breakfast to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s Corporate Breakfast takes place from 8 to 9 a.m. Sept. 11 at the Queens University Sports Complex, 2229 Tyvola Road. Registration is required for the free event. Email emlindsay@alz.org or 980-498-7725 to RSVP.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Charlotte takes place Nov. 2 at BB&T Ballpark, 324 S. Mint St. Participants will complete a two-mile walk and learn about disease, advocacy, clinical studies enrollment and support programs.

BBB warns about Siri, Alexa asks

CHARLOTTE – The Better Business Bureau cautions the public about scammers creating fake customers service numbers and bumping them to the top of the search results by paying for ads. When Siri, Alexa or another device does a voice search, the algorithm may accidentally pick a scam number.

Rather than doing an online search or letting your smart device look up a number, the BBB recommends you use the contact information on the business’s website, on your bill, or in your confirmation email.

The BBB also recommends buyers make payments with a credit card, because it’s easier to dispute a credit card payment. Paying by wire transfer or pre-paid debit card is like using cash.

Vets building indoor dog swimming pool

CHARLOTTE – Michelle and Bart Bryan, owners of Independence Veterinary Clinic, are opening an indoor dog swimming pool next to their full-service practice at 2328 CrownPoint Executive Drive.

The Bryans have started a new swim club for dogs, Aqua Pups. They plan to open more locations in the area and across the Southeast.

“Our first love is healthy pets,” Michelle Bryan said. “Aquapups allows us to combine healthy pet exercise with a safe and clean facility year-round.”

Construction should finish around the first of the year.

The facility will provide a full-service pet grooming facility called The Spa at Aquapups.



Chef Showdown features familiar names

CHARLOTTE – Six area chefs are among 20 chefs competing Sept. 30 in the North Carolina Restaurant & Lodging Association Chef Showdown finals.

Savory chef finalists include Cory Haigler, The Westin Charlotte; Adam Reed, Santé; Matthew Shephard, McNinch House Restaurant; and Paul Verica, The Stanley. Pastry finalists include Jamie Turner, Earl’s Grocery and Soul Food Sessions; and Mary Jayne Wilson, Amelie’s French Bakery & Café.

Chefs advanced after cooking up the highest-rated dishes across five statewide preliminary rounds and partaking in regional rounds in Raleigh and Charlotte.

The event takes place from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Angus Barn’s Bay 7 in Durham. Tickets cost $125.



Lowe’s to sell NFL merchandise

MOORESVILLE – Lowe’s Companies will carry more than 10,000 licensed NFL-branded merchandise items on www.Lowes.com/NFL and launch an online video “homegating” series that will inspire fans as they prepare for the season.

Lowe’s will offer licensed NFL and team product across categories including tailgating and homegating, grills and grill accessories, décor, hydration, garden décor, automotive, pet – collars, jerseys, toys and holiday.

Lowe’s will showcase some of these items in a new online series, “NFL Homegating Makeovers by Lowe’s,” which follows three football-themed home makeovers. Lowe’s partnered with the Carolina Panthers, Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles and DIYer Monica Mangin to complete the makeovers for three families.

Lowe’s has renewed its partnership with the Carolina Panthers.



SPARK Strategic Ideas hires biz developer

CHARLOTTE – Kelly Lynn joins SPARK Strategic Ideas, a Charlotte-based strategic branding agency, as new business developer.



Lynn will work on identifying new business targets, generating leads, networking, writing proposals and onboarding new clients.



“For over a decade, SPARK has provided marketing and branding expertise to a variety of clients and we have developed a strong approach to creative strategy that yields results,” CEO Anne Marie Holder said. “I look forward to tag-teaming with Kelly on our new business outreach and continuing to grow our client portfolio.”

Lynn has worked as development director for Supportive Housing Communities.





Magnolia Emporium up for award

CHARLOTTE – Clover named Magnolia Emporium as one of 10 finalists for its CloverAchievers contest, designed to recognize companies that are involved in the community.

Magnolia Emporium, located at 307 Lincoln St., sells home decor, art, gifts, men’s and women’s accessories.

The winner will be announced in September. The company will receive a portion of $100,000 in prizes that includes a grant and donation toward charity.

Call 704-248-6808 for details.



Aloha Poke Co. focuses on growth

CHARLOTTE – Aloha Poke Co. plans to expand through franchising in Charlotte.

The Chicago-based restaurant specializes in the popular Hawaiian diced, marinated seafood dish. It’s already in five U.S. markets.

“Aloha Poke has inspired long lines of raving fans looking for healthier, innovative real food that goes beyond the simple salad and appeals both to foodies and healthy eaters alike.” CEO Chris Birkinshaw said. “Our better-for-you poke bows are packed with fresh, mostly-raw ingredients, and are completely customizable to a wide array of diets and lifestyles, including gluten-free, vegetarian, vegan and paleo options.”

Warby Parker opens in SouthPark

CHARLOTTE – Warby Parker has opened a second Charlotte location in SouthPark.

The designer eyewear brand opened its first Charlotte location in Atherton Mill in 2017.

“We’re in great company when it comes to the shops, restaurants and businesses we’ll soon call neighbors,” co-CEO Neil Blumenthal said. “Our Charlotte customers make up a special community – some of them have been with us since the beginning.”

The SouthPark location operates 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, as well as noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at 4400 Sharon Road. The store features optical and sunwear, as well as the new fall collection.



Miss USA helping Dress For Success

NEW YORK, N.Y. – Miss USA Cheslie Kryst has joined Dress for Success as its newest impact ambassador to support the organization’s global mission and create awareness for programs that benefit the lives of women worldwide.

The Charlotte native is a longtime supporter of Dress for Success, having volunteered at the Charlotte affiliate. As Miss USA, she volunteers at Dress for Success Manhattan, where she helps job-seekers select professional attire for job interviews and provides encouragement.

Her new role will support a variety of the professional and personal development programs Dress for Success offers clients. She’ll kick off a multi-city tour in September with Dress for Success affiliates.

Novant Health honored for LGBTQ efforts

WINSTON-SALEM – Novant Health announced that 14 of its acute care facilities have been recognized as “Leaders in LGBTQ Healthcare Equality” by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.

Medical centers included Novant Health Charlotte Orthopedic Hospital, Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

This is the third year in a row that Novant Health has received system-wide recognition.

“At Novant Health, we recognize that every person is different and shaped by unique life experiences, enabling us to better understand our patients, team members and the communities we serve,” said Tanya Blackmon, chief diversity, inclusion and equity officer.



Hungry Harvest fights food waste

CHARLOTTE – Hungry Harvest, the farm to doorstep produce delivery service, is expanding to Charlotte.

Hungry Harvest rescues surplus produce as well as fruits and vegetables that would otherwise go to waste for not meeting arbitrary, cosmetic standards for size, shape or color. Boxes are delivered to subscribers’ homes using a team of drivers.

“Food waste is not only a moral and economic travesty, it is one of the largest threats to the environment today,” CEO Evan Lutz said. “That’s why Hungry Harvest has decided to expand our reach from the Triangle area to Charlotte and grow our impact in North Carolina.”

Customizable boxes are packed with a new selection of fruits and veggies every week and start at $15.

Shake Shack shuts down hunger

CHARLOTTE – Shake Shack offers a promotion in which people can get a voucher for a free shake on the restaurant’s website or app when they donate $2 to No Kid Hungry.

The promotion lasts through Sept. 8. The $2 donation to the charity can provide up to 20 meals.

Shake Shack is located at Park Road (1605 E. Woodlawn Road) and Blakeney (9824 Rea Road).

Smithfield Foods donates 70,000+ pounds of protein

CHARLOTTE – Smithfield Foods donated more than 70,000 pounds of protein to Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina to support the food bank’s mission to eliminate hunger.

Smithfield’s contribution was part of the company’s 2019 Helping Hungry Homes donation tour.

The donation will support Second Harvest’s efforts to feed those in need across 19 counties in the Carolinas.



Cloverhound product wins awards

CHARLOTTE – Cloverhound’s VirtualCourts solution has won two awards for its innovative use of technology in closing the distance between people and their government.

Its Virtual Hearings Center won the “Best Application Serving the Public” award in Government Technology magazine’s Best of New York awards. Its technology also won the International Association of Industrial Accident Boards and Commissions Excellence Award.

“Cloverhound’s VirtualCourts platform solves problems that government agencies deal with every day,” said Angelica Srivoraphan, director of business operations and development. “Trying to improve accessibility or attendance rates? Virtual Hearings can be accessed from anywhere. Want to reduce wait times? Our innovative queuing solution effectively eliminates the waiting room.”