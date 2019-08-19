Business Roundup: Area firms make Inc. 5000

CHARLOTTE – Axiom Path and ORC Utility & Infrastructure Land Services were among companies from southern Mecklenburg and western Union counties to land on the Inc. 5000 list.

The list ranks the 5,000 fastest growing private companies in the country.

Companies making the list included:

• South Charlotte: ORC Utility & Infrastructure Land Services (#663) & Axiom Path (#1,082).

• Matthews: Profit Advisory Group (#3474) & LBA Haynes Stand (#4291).

• Indian Trail: Zentra (#1,728) & Spangler Restoration (#2,349).

• Waxhaw: Bluechip Retail (#1,138).

Chuck McShane, vice president of business analytics and data for the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance, tweeted of the list: “54 companies across 19 industries & 7 #cltregion counties made the 2019@Inc 5000 list of fastest-growing privately held companies. The list is diverse in size, too, with companies ranging in revenue from $2 million to $2.3 billion.”

David Weekley Homes team members donated school supplies to HopeMatch. Photo courtesy of David Weekley Homes

Students benefit from homebuilder’s supply drive

CHARLOTTE – David Weekley Homes hosted its fifth annual School Supplies Drive in 18 cities across the country.

In Charlotte, more than 4,500 school supplies were donated to HopeMatch, a nonprofit that provides personalized services and encouragement to underserved families.

Erin Blackmore, director of HopeMatch, thanked the homebuilder for filling in the gaps that would have had to come out of pocket.

“I appreciate David Weekley Homes for encouraging us to take the time to give back to our local community,” said Preston Nowaski, senior sales consultant with David Weekley Homes in Charlotte. “The donations will help many students have a successful school year and build a strong foundation for a great future.”

CEENTA welcomes new doctors

CHARLOTTE – Dr. Jewel Greywoode and Dr. Ian Kirchner joined Charlotte Eye Ear Nose & Throat Associates P.A. on Aug. 13.

Jewell Greywoode

Greywoode is an ENT physician who specializes in cosmetic and functional facial plastic surgery. He will initially see patients in CEENTA’s Belmont office before moving to the Uptown office when it opens in November.

Ian Kirchner

Kirchner, an ophthalmologist who specializes in glaucoma treatment, will see patients in CEENTA’s Statesville and University offices.

“Dr. Greywoode and Dr. Kirchner are excellent additions to our roster of premier physicians,” CEO Jag Gill said. “We are delighted both chose to join CEENTA and provide excellent patient care to the communities that we serve.”

Xenith Bank changes name to Atlantic Union Bank

RICHMOND Va. – Atlantic Union Bank, formerly known as Union Bank & Trust, announced the official name change of its North Carolina business and consumer banking locations that have been operating as Xenith Bank.

Atlantic Union Bank’s recent acquisitions of Access National Bank (Feb. 1, 2019) and Xenith Bank (Jan. 1, 2018) have expanded the institution’s reach.

To ensure recognition and clarity in the marketplace, Xenith Bank is rebranding to Atlantic Union Bank. This is the final step for the bank in establishing a unified regional bank across its footprint in Virginia, Maryland and North Carolina.

Atlantic Union Bank operates a commercial banking office at 4500 Cameron Valley Pkwy.

Hotel earns nod from USA Today

CHARLOTTE – The Ritz-Carlton, Charlotte earned praise through the USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice travel award contest, including Best Eco-Friendly Hotel and Best Hotel Spa.

Nominated by a panel of travel experts and voted upon by the public, these awards act as a testament to the LEED Gold Certified hotel’s sustainable practices and upscale spa experiences.

The eco-driven distinction for “Best Eco-Friendly Hotel” is complemented by the hotel’s recent receipt of the 2018 award for “Best Eco-Friendly Hotel” and the 2019 AAA Five Diamond Award for the ninth consecutive year.

Atrium Health Mercy getting new signage

CHARLOTTE – Atrium Health will unveil new signage at Carolinas Medical Center- Mercy on Aug. 19.

Atrium Health Mercy, a facility of Carolinas Medical Center is the latest building to change its name, including Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center and Atrium Health Pineville.

“While our name is changing, I am confident in our continued commitment to our patients, our community and to each other, and know the dedication to fulfilling our mission, to improve health, elevate hope and advance healing – for all, will never waiver,” said Chan Roush, vice president and facility executive at Atrium Health Mercy.

RedStone celebrates new openings

INDIAN LAND – RedStone has announced the opening of Tide Cleaners, The Office Craft Bar and Kitchen, and Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea in recent weeks.

Tide Cleaners offers dry cleaning and laundry services. The store accepts fabrics requiring special care, including wedding dresses. It also works on household items and bedding.

Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea celebrates it grand opening with discounts on drinks through Aug. 23. The menu includes coffee, tea, frozen drinks (ice dragons and shakes), pastries and desserts.

The Office Craft Bar and Kitchen touts an “all play, no work attitude.”

RedStone consists of 310,000 square feet at the highways 521 and 160.

Ethan McConnell (Photo courtesy of Henry Schein)

All Kids Pediatric Dentistry leader earns Green Leader Award

CHARLOTTE – Ethan McConnell, vice president of All Kids Pediatric Dentistry, recently received the American Association of Dental Office Management’s seventh annual Green Leader Award at its conference in Orlando, Florida.

Henry Schein presented the award to McConnell for his commitment to adopting green practices in his dental office, specifically the implementation of digital charts, mercury-free dental materials, low-radiation digital X-rays and latex-free products.

“Our main office has invested in solar panels, thereby reducing the practice’s carbon footprint and reducing costs for electricity, and it is so important for leaders to encourage these changes in order to continue to make a difference,” McConnell said.

His firm also uses non-toxic cleaning products to disinfect and sterilize treatment rooms and dental equipment.

The Parkwood at Optimist Park opens to residents

CHARLOTTE – The NRP Group announced the opening of The Parkwood at Optimist Park, a new community of 309 homes in the Optimist Park neighborhood.

This marks the second community the national developer has completed in the Charlotte area.

Located at 1700 Brevard St., The Parkwood at Optimist Park is adjacent to the Parkwood Lynx Blue Line rail station and includes a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments plus a host of world-class amenities.

The NRP Group completed Loft 135, an upscale apartment community in 2016.

In January, The NRP Group broke ground on Platform Lofts across the street from Old Concord Station, also on the LYNX Blue Line. Completion is targeted for the summer of 2020.

Business alliance puts spotlight on automation

CHARLOTTE – The South Chapter of the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance will discuss automation trends at “Robotics and Automation: The Current and Future State of Manufacturing.”

The event takes place 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 4 at the Hyster-Yale Experience Center, 440 E Westinghouse Blvd.



Register in advance. Registration costs $25 for members, $35 for access level participants and $45 for others.

Find the Business Roundup here on Mondays. Have business news to share? Email it to justin@cmgweekly.com.