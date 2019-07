Matt Newton credited his wife, Tiffany, for the success of his public service. Justin Vick/SCW photo

Charlotte City Councilman Matt Newton said he’s working to build more infrastructure and economic development in east Charlotte.

Newtown, a Myers Park High School graduate, filed for reelection July 5 at the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections.

The Democrat was first elected in 2017 to the District 5 seat.