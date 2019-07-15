VIDEO: Gina Navarrete seeks District 6 city council seat

Supporters stand behind Dr. Gina Navarrete as she fills out campaign paperwork July 15 at the Mecklenburg Board of Elections. County Commissioner Susan Rodriguez-McDowell, school board candidate Jennifer De La Jara and Mecklenburg County Democratic Party Chair Jane Whitley were among those in the crowd.

CHARLOTTE — Dr. Gina Navarrete has officially entered the Charlotte City Council’s District 6 race.

Navarrete, co-president of the Charlotte Women’s March, said she hopes to become the first Democrat elected to the seat, as well as the first Latina.

Republican Tariq Bokhari is finishing his first term as District 6 rep.

Navarrete wants ensure the community is welcoming to all.

“Charlotte can’t grow and prosper unless we look to beyond ourselves,” Navarrete said. “We as a city can only win when none of us are left behind.”

She spoke briefly about her campaign after filing paperwork July 15 at the Mecklenburg Board of Elections.

Editor’s note: We’ll have more on Navarrete’s campaign in the next edition of South Charlotte Weekly.