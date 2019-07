Charlene Henderson hopes to win the District 4 seat currently held by Greg Phipps. Justin Vick/SCW photo

Charlene Henderson said one of the reasons she’s running for Charlotte City Council’s District 4 seat is she’d like more opportunity for women.

The media personality also outlined some of the other issues she’s focused on in the race.

She was one of two Democrats to file campaign paperwork July 5 (the other was Richmond Baker).