Supporters back Ajmera during council campaign

Dimple Ajmera reacts to cheers from her supporters while filling out campaign paperwork July 9 at the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections. Karie Simmons/SCW photo

CHARLOTTE – Dimple Ajmera is running for a second term as an at-large representative on Charlotte City Council. Approximately 45 people showed up to support her on July 9 as she filled out her reelection paperwork at the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections office, shouting, “Keep it simple, vote Dimple.”

Elected to City Council in 2017, Ajmera calls herself “a fighter with a proven record.” Her platform includes public safety, affordable housing, the environment, women’s equality, economic development and infrastructure. She is widely known for chairing the Environment Committee and helping Charlotte become a global leader in sustainability with bipartisan support. The adoption of the Strategic Energy Action Plan is the city’s first-ever framework to transition to a low carbon future, she said.

She also played a role in securing the funding and neighborhood support for the affordable housing development St. John’s Place. She called it one of her proudest accomplishments.

Other accomplishments include increasing local awareness and action on school safety and bringing traction and economic opportunities to the 69-acre Eastland site, an area left undeveloped for years.

But Ajmera said the most rewarding moments as a councilwoman are when she gets to address constituent concerns, whether it’s resolving issues with streetlights and potholes, connecting residents to afterschool programs and other resources or matching small businesses with economic opportunities in the city so they can grow.

“These stories and so many other stories keep me in this fight every single day,” she said.

After Ajmera filed her paperwork on July 9, Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden gave a brief statement. He admitted he doesn’t typically endorse candidates, but felt compelled to voice his support.

“When you believe in someone who believes in the same values you do, you have to stand beside them,” he said.

McFadden said Ajmera called him a lot after he was elected sheriff in November. She asked for his opinion on issues and help getting information and resources. Sometimes, she just wanted to chat.

As an elected official, McFadden said, it’s important to be someone who people can confide in and talk to. McFadden said he admires Ajmera’s drive, willingness to learn and approachability.

“Small things matter to me,” he said.

Ajmera is proud of her accomplishments on city council, but she isn’t done yet. Ajmera said she wants to be reelected so she can build on the progress she started. As for the people who didn’t vote for her last time, she hopes the past two years have changed their minds.

“If they had doubts, here I have delivered on all the promises I have made,” Ajmera said.