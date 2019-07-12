Stachowicz seeks city council seat

CHARLOTTE – Chad Stachowicz is back on the campaign trail

Stachowicz took on N.C. Sen. Dan Bishop last year, collecting 44,273 votes, or 47.1%, in the District 39 race. He filed campaign paperwork July 5 to run for one of four at-large seats on the Charlotte City Council.

“I think people see the effects of local government right in their faces,” he said. “It’s very immediate, whereas, in state government, I might not have had as much chance to affect affordable housing.”

He believes affordable housing is the biggest issue before the city council.

“The status quo has been basically to subsidize developers’ profits to get cheaper rent,” he said.

He’s going to focus on a program, dubbed Equity is Equity, that will create 30,000 to 50,000 new homeowners over the next 20 years. It will target low-income, hard-working families driven out of the community they loved, he said.

Stachowicz also wants to focus on community safety.

“We are seeing what I would say is a crisis level of violent crime,” he said. “So far, I think the council has kind of pushed it all back on (Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department) Chief (Kerr) Putney, the DA and the sheriff.”

The city could look at program based around education, considering the frequency of murders involving teenagers.

“It’s very clear to me that if we can put the right programs in schools in conjunction with CMPD, we have an opportunity to educate young children. If you can commit a violent crime, you’re not just ruining someone else’s life, you’re ruining your own. And I think that we really can’t pass the buck on this anymore.”

Stachowicz works as CEO of Cloverhound, a technology firm he founded in 2014. To join the city council, he’ll likely have to knock out fellow Democrats Julie Eiselt, Braxton Winston, James Mitchell or Dimple Ajmera from their at-large seats.

As of July 10, Ajmera is the only incumbent to join the race. Winston has announced plans to run for reelection, but has yet to file.

While the city council focuses on more local issues, it has a much greater reach than District 39, which consists of 49 precincts in the south Charlotte area.

“We’ve got a whole lot of different sub-communities living within Charlotte,” Stachowicz said. “All of these subcommittees whether we’re talking about our poverty-stricken citizens, our homeless, our struggling mothers, or our LGBT community, they all have issues that we have to be aware of and work towards. Obviously, south Charlotte is a bit more closed demographic than an at-large race, but frankly, I think the problems facing the city and where we can make the most impact are in some of these other communities.”

