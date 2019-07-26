Resale store has great finds

Women can find jewelry, clothes and accessories at the store. Justin Vick/SCW photo

CHARLOTTE – Saint Nektarios Greek Orthodox Church launched a resale store early this year in the Spanish Trace Shopping Center to support local, national and international missions.

Great finds can be had inside the Church Mouse Kit-N-Kaboodle Resale Store.

Manager John Duncan has accepted donations from parishioners that include a $300 pair of jeans, a $500 dress and jackets ranging from $1,700 to $4,000. Popular brands can be found from the racks of gently used clothing.

“I’ve tried to do as much as I possibly can to make sure I got a lot of everything for everyone to come in and buy,” said Duncan, noting he’d like to tweak the layout a bit to get more furniture in.

The store carries children’s, women’s and men’s clothing, as well as books, household goods and other finds.

Duncan also spends an hour or two a day posting some of the most unique finds on Poshmark.com, as well as apps like OfferUp and Letgo.

“You’re never going to catch any fish if you don’t cast a line,” he said.

Proceeds from the store support Child of God Academy, which provides education, food and water for children in Kenyan slums; Holy Unmercenaries Medical Society, which provides a free medical and dental clinic at the Salvation Army Center of Hope in Charlotte; and Ladies Philoptochos Society of St. Nektarios, a women’s auxiliary that helps dozens of charities like the Matthews HELP Center and Thompson Family Services.

The community can support the store in three ways: donate new or gently used items, make tax-deductible financial donations or buy merchandise. Pricing is kept low to entice bargain shoppers.

“We just want to make a little bit of money to help people out,” he said.

Want to go?

Church Mouse Kit-N-Kaboodle Resale Store is located at 9010 Monroe Road, Charlotte. Store hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The store is holding a clearance sale on Aug. 16 and 17. Call 704-443-7083 for details.