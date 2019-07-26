Promenade of Charlotte gives $10K to Freedom School Partners

Photo courtesy of Promenade of Charlotte

CHARLOTTE – Promenade of Charlotte awarded a $10,000 grant to support Freedom School Partners for its six-week, summer literacy program, Freedom School, with much-needed technology and literacy supplies.

Promenade has been providing dance, etiquette and life skills classes for middle and high school students in Charlotte for 65 years. The nonprofit gives a grant to local agencies, such as Christ Episcopal Church and The Relatives, every few years.

“Freedom School Partners serves the same age group as Promenade and is a local agency,” said Elizabeth Jones, executive director of the Promenade. “Promenade likes to make a tangible gift to complement what Freedom School Partners is already doing in the community in making a difference in children’s lives.”

The grant helped fund 20 Amazon Fire Tablets, 10 mobile libraries with 80 books, two desks, 50 folding chairs, six large tables, two office chairs and four rolling shelving units.

The items are dispersed across 18 Freedom School locations and benefit scholars and college interns who teach, mentor and support Freedom School students in the classroom.

Every intern at The Grove Presbyterian, one of Freedom School’s locations, received a tablet to help maintain positive reinforcement.

Asael Salinas, a rising junior at Duke University double majoring in public policy and international comparative studies, is one of the 150 interns working at Freedom School.

“I use my tablet for attendance, classroom management through the app ClassDojo and to organize my days and weeks,” Salinas said.

During literacy time, Salinas uses ClassDojo to give out points to scholars who participate. Throughout the day, he uses the tablet to reward scholars with good behavior, such as staying on task and listening.