News Briefs for July 26

BioLife Plasma Services expands in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE – BioLife Plasma Services has opened a new plasma donation center at 5300 South Blvd., bringing 20 to 40 new jobs to the community.

“By creating local jobs, getting involved in education programs, and engaging in partnerships with community leaders, the new center will represent an investment of $2.5 million in its first year of operation in Charlotte including through donor compensation,” said Brady James Johansen, center manager of the new Charlotte location.

The center will provide the same benefits found at BioLife locations around the country, such as access to free Wi-Fi, a free supervised playroom for donors’ children, and a clean, professional, smoke-free environment.

Visit www.biolifeplasma.com for details.

10-ounce Burgersaurus wins restaurant’s burger contest

CHARLOTTE – Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar recently hosted its annual ‘Baddest Burger Challenge’ to find the best new burger recipe in town.

Created by Spenser Helms, the delectable winning burger is joining the lineup at five Bad Daddy’s in the Charlotte area through July 31.

The Burgersaurus boasts a 10-ounce patty loaded with pulled pork, Applewood-smoked bacon, jalapeño bacon, pimento cheese, ranch, barbecue sauce, onion straws and pickles.

Bad Daddy’s chefs and team narrowed down 397 contest entries to their five favorites on June 12. Then, an independent panel of expert judges sampled the finalists and rated each one based on taste, creativity and the use of ingredients found on the create-your-own-burger list that was provided by Bad Daddy’s.

Ally Financial helps soccer bid

CHARLOTTE – Ally Financial announced that it is a founding and lead partner of a potential Major League Soccer team in Charlotte, signing a multi-year agreement with the Charlotte Soccer Bid Team led by David Tepper.

“We’re humbled to be the first partner alongside David Tepper in his quest,” Ally CEO Jeffrey Brown said. “In addition to expanding our presence in the market, we’re excited about the positive economic impact an MLS team will have in the region.”

Among the benefits of being the lead partner, Ally will receive front-of-jersey branding.

Company collecting gently used cell phones

CHARLOTTE – Join Mark Antonich, of Ameriprise Financial, and national nonprofit, Cell Phones for Soldiers, help troops call home by donating gently used cell phones throughout July.

Residents can support the collection drive by donating their used cell phones

Drop-off hours are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays throughout July at Ameriprise Financial, located at 8832 Blakeney Professional Drive, suite 302. Visit www.markantonich.com for details.

Wilcox resigning from CMS

CHARLOTTE – Clayton Wilcox has agreed to resign as superintendent of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools after the school board suspended him for undisclosed reasons.

Wilcox will remain under suspension until he officially resigns Aug. 2, according to an agreement released July 19. The school board named community relations director Earnest Winston as acting superintendent.

“We are in a time of leadership transition within our school district, but our focus on student remains clear because they are what matters most,” Winston said in a video released by CMS on July 19. “As your acting superintendent, I am committed to providing stability, to steady leadership and to making sure our work in CMS continues without any interruption.”

Winston mentioned he has worked with CMS for 15 years, including roles as teacher and administrator, but as a parent, his expectations are to keep moving forward and meet expectations.

Wilcox’s tenure as superintendent began in 2017.

School supply drive benefits Classroom Central

CHARLOTTE – Ballantyne’s 12th annual Color the Park School Supplies Drive will be held Aug. 1-15 to help Classroom Central.

The community can donate money, as well as pencils, crayons, colored pencils, markers and highlighters.

Drop off physical donations in the collection bins located in Ballantyne building lobbies through noon Aug. 15.

The community is also invited to the Ballantyne Social Hour on Aug. 15, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., at the Brixham Tent. Enjoy food, drink specials, live music and free SkillPop class. A percentage of food and drink sales will be donated back to the cause.

Visit www.goBallantyne.com for details.

Young Professionals get career advice

CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Alliance Young Professionals will hold its second annual YP Leader Convergence with the theme of “Navigating the Career Jungle Gym.”

Chelsea Phillips, vice president of marketing beyond beer brands at Anheuser-Busch, will give the keynote presentation. Dontá Wilson, chief digital and client experience officer at BB&T Corporation, will give a keynote fireside chat.

The event takes place from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 2 at UNC Charlotte Center City, 320 E. Ninth St. Registration costs $150 through July 31 and $195 on the day of. Register at www.charlotteregion.com

Red Ventures sponsors 5K/10K race for kids cancer

CHARLOTTE – Red Ventures will the presenting sponsor of the 12th Annual 5K/10K for Kids Cancer, according to The Isabella Santos Foundation

“I am excited for two organizations I support to partner for the Isabella Santos 5K/10K,” said Jacob Virgil, senior associate at Red Ventures. “Red Ventures’ support of the Isabella Santos Foundation speaks to what I love about the Red Ventures culture—supporting employees’ efforts to leave the wood pile higher than we found it.”

The race and post-race celebration will take place from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Sept. 28 at Ballantyne Corporate Park, 15801 Brixham Hill Ave. The family-friendly event includes brunch; silent auction and raffle; and Kids Zone with games, face painting, slides, jump house and photo booth.

Register at https://isabellasantosfounda tion.org/annual-5k-for-kids-cancer/.