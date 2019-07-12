News Briefs for July 12

TapHaus 49 offers fun

CHARLOTTE – TapHaus 49 opened late last year in the location that once was the Tilted Kilt and is excited to bring a gastropub to the Steele Creek area.

“If you look up gastropub in the Merriam-Webster dictionary it will say a pub, bar or tavern that offers meals of high quality, which is exactly what we do everyday at TapHaus 49,” owner Erik Hyman said. “We offer exceptional food, and our chef prepares specials every week that would rival ﬁne dining in any upscale restaurant in Charlotte.”

On top of the great food and drinks, TapHaus 49 is also becoming a destination for those in the Steele Creek area who are looking for fun activities to do, including Tuesday night music trivia, Friday night dance party and weekend brunch.

Food Lion donates to Safe Alliance

CHARLOTTE – Safe Alliance will use a $1,725 donation from The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to provide healthy snack options for residents of the Clyde and Ethel Dickson Domestic Violence Shelter.

Safe Alliance President and CEO Karen Parker said the nonprofit is “honored to partner with The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to provide nourishing snacks for families residing in our Domestic Violence Shelter.”

Parker added that the “generous gift allows us to meet victims’ immediate needs for food, shelter, and safety, with the long-term goal of rebuilding self-reliant, violence-free lives.”

Find a job at career fair

CHARLOTTE – The Queen City Diversity & Inclusion Career Fair will have more than 15 hiring companies July 20 at Carolina Place Mall.

The event takes place 10 a.m.-9 p.m. behind the mall’s food court, located at 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy.

Register in advance at www.eventbrite.com.

Call 803-370-2634 for details.

CATS awarded lifesaver grant

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Area Transit System was awarded the 2019 Competitive Rail Transit Safety Education Grant from Operation Lifesaver Inc.

CATS received a $20,000 grant to use for its “Fashion or Fatal” safety campaign, aimed at increasing rail safety knowledge and educating the public of the dangers in taking photos on or near train tracks.

“This grant helps CATS to continue educating the community about the rules of rail safety around the LYNX Blue Line,” said John Lewis, CATS CEO. The funds also assists the organization with discouraging an unsafe social media trend and reminding the public of the dangers of trespassing. The two-part campaign also aims to decrease the number of vehicles that drive on to the LYNX Blue Line. Since January 2019, 23 single-occupancy vehicles have entered the LYNX Blue Line right-of-way and had to be removed.

Officers involved in shooting

PINEVILLE – The Pineville Police Department has outsourced an internal affairs investigation regarding an officer-involved shooting to U.S. ISS Agency LLC.

The shooting occurred July 9 at the Steak n’ Shake on South Boulevard.

Donald Ingram and Travis Naito are the two Pineville Police officers involved in this shooting.

Ingram has 12 years of law enforcement experience. Naito, a former Marine, has 13 months of law enforcement experience and four years of security experience.

Eddie Doh, 30, and Kiara Monique Murphy, 26, are suspects in connection with the death of restaurant employee Darnell Harris.

Comedian of the Year visiting city in September

CHARLOTTE – Billboard’s inaugural Comedian of the Year Sebastian Maniscalco brings the You Bother Me tour, to 15 cities in the U.S. and Canada in the fall, including Charlotte.

Not only has the star power of Maniscalco rocketed upward in the past few years due to his high energy Netflix Original special, “Stay Hungry,” streaming now. The special was taped over a span of five sold-out shows at Radio City Music Hall.

The event takes place 7 p.m. Sept. 25 and 26 at Ovens Auditorium, 2700 E. Independence Blvd.

Tickets costs $41.75 to $61.75

Visit www.sebastianlive.com for details.

CPCC presents latest play

CHARLOTTE – Central Piedmont Summer Theatre will wrap up its 2019 season with “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder,” from July 19 to 27, on the Halton Theater stage.

On the night of his mother’s funeral, middle-class Englishman Monty Navarro learns an incredible secret: he is an aristocrat – if he can only find a way to prevent his relatives from inheriting the earldom first. Buoyed along by love for two different women, the stunning and self-centered Sibella and the pious and witty Phoebe, Monty takes on his mission.

The play starts at 7:30 p.m. July 19, 20, 24, 25, 26 and 27, as well as 2:30 p.m. July 21 at Dale F. Halton Theater, 1206 Elizabeth Ave. Buy tickets at www.tix.cpcc.edu or by calling 704-330-6534 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

‘Ashenborn’ transports you to a magical realm

CHARLOTTE – Warren Publishing has released “The Ashenborn,” written by author Matthew W. Fenn.

The book aims to give young fantasy readers the chance to reimmerse themselves in a fresh magical world and story.

The first in a series, Fenn’s debut novel pulls readers into the world of Yadir, where seven kingdoms are ruled under the High King of Lifesveil. Where war criminals dwell in magical cells until they are set free, unleashing terrible monstrosities upon the realm and shaking Yadir to its very foundation. Where only the Ashenborn, wizards able to take the form of powerful dragons, can hope to defeat an age-old enemy.

Fenn’s characters are inspired by his family and friends. His love for fantasy, magic and dragons finds itself in the pages of “The Ashenborn.” At a young age, he decided there were not enough books with dragons in them, and true to his ambition to begin his series, he believes that there can never be too many.

“The Ashenborn” is available at warrenpub lishing.net or Amazon.com.

Beads Inc holds DIY class

CHARLOTTE – Beads Incorporated is hosting a “Make and Wear Nights” this month.

“We are passionate about bringing making DIY jewelry making accessible, fun and personalized for everyone,” CEO Christine White said. “These classes are a great opportunity to learn how to hand make beautiful pieces for yourself or as a gift.”

The class takes place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. July 25 at 339 Circle Ave. Attendees will make a single strand tassel necklace with wood beads and bone bead accents. The cost is $48.50 per person.

Register at https://beadsinc.com/events/make-and-wear-tassel-necklace.

Drink cocktails at mansion

CHARLOTTE – The Duke Mansion is bringing back its Cocktails in the Courtyard this month.

Visitors enjoy a cash bar in beautiful surroundings at this nonprofit historic inn, from the crystal chandeliers to the marble floors.

The event takes place 5 to 8 pm Mondays to Thursdays in July (except July 16) at 400 Hermitage Road. No reservations are needed.

Science museum screens ‘Superpower Dogs’

CHARLOTTE – The latest documentary to arrive at the IMAX Dome Theatre at Discovery Place Science invites guests to join an immersive adventure and experience the life-saving superpowers and bravery of amazing dogs.

“Superpower Dogs,” narrated by actor Chris Evans (“Captain America: The First Avenger”), is the inspiring true story of man’s best friend as real-life superhero.

The film journeys around the globe to introduce movie-goers to six remarkable dogs and their human partners as they brave earthquakes and avalanches, protect endangered species and transform the lives of people with special needs.

IMAX tickets cost $10 for adults and $9 for children (2-13) and seniors (60 and up). When combined with museum admission, IMAX tickets cost $5 for all ages.

Dramedy novel explores improbable pregnancy

CHARLOTTE – Ellen Gelerman’s debut novel, “The Book of Hannah: A Tragicomedy in Three Trimesters,” touches on questions of reproductive choice, the double-edged sword of fame, and the relationship between mothers and daughters.

“The Book of Hannah” introduces the reader to Hannah Murrow, an infertile woman who miraculously finds herself pregnant as she approaches her 55th birthday. She is disappointed that no one seems to share her joy.

That all changes when Natty and her boyfriend turn Hannah’s improbable pregnancy into a marketing opportunity, and Hannah into a social media celebrity. She reconsiders what it means to be a mother.

“The book could be viewed as a fable, a bit of wish-fulfillment fantasy to some,” Gelerman said. “But it’s rooted in the real struggles, rewards and heartaches familiar to all kinds of mothers, of all ages.”

The book is available for pre-order at www.warrenpublishing.net.

