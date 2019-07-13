NAWBO re-installs Bennetts to national board

Karen Bennetts

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The National Association of Women Business Owners re-appointed Karen Bennetts to the 2019-20 board of directors. She’ll serve on the board’s executive committee as treasurer/secretary.

“Karen understands the importance of working together to lift each other up,” said Jeanette Armbrust, NAWBO National Board Chair. “I am so pleased that she will continue to serve at the national level because she understands the importance of engaging all communities and will help grow strong female entrepreneurial communities across America.”

Bennetts owns Little Red Bird, a brand development and creative services firm. She is past president of the NAWBO Charlotte Chapter and past chair of NAWBO’s national President’s Assembly Steering Committee.

“2020 marks the 45th anniversary of NAWBO, and I am excited to continue the legacy of the women before me, helping propel women business owners into the economies of the future,” Bennetts said.