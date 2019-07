CHARLOTTE ā€“ The Charlotte Museum of History will showcase area homes as part of the 2019 Mad About Modern Midcentury + Modern Home Tour.

Homes in the tour are located in the Cotswold, Myers Park, Plaza Midwood and Oakhurst neighborhoods.

The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 28. Advance tickets cost $25 for museum members and $30 for others. Tickets can be bought at the event, if available, for $35.

Visit www.charlottemuseum.org and www.madaboutmodern.com for details.