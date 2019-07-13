Jones announces new exec team for City of Charlotte

CHARLOTTE – Marcus Jones has announced a new structure to the city manager’s office that aligns with city council’s priorities.

The new team consists of a deputy city manager, three assistant city managers and two special assistants to the city manager.

“This new alignment allows for a more streamlined approach to collaboration, strategy development and accomplishing our aggressive goals,” Jones said.

The new team will support four collaborative work groups: Well-Managed Government; Mobility, Accessibility and Connectivity; Safe, Healthy and Inclusive Communities; and Economy, Jobs and Upward Mobility.

Sabrina Joy-Hogg continues to serve as the deputy city manager. She has 25 years of finance, budget, process improvement and government leadership expertise, including two years in Charlotte. She’ll guide Well-Managed Government.

Tracy Dodson returned to the City of Charlotte in May 2018 as an assistant city manager. Dodson has more than 20 years of economic development and real estate experience across the Carolinas. She’ll guide Economy, Jobs and Upward Mobility.

Taiwo Jaiyeoba is being promoted to assistant city manager and will continue to serve as director of the city’s planning, design and development department. He’ll guide Mobility, Accessibility and Connectivity.

Angela Lee is being promoted to assistant city manager. Lee has more than 31 years of experience with the city. She has served as director of Charlotte Water since December 2017. She’ll guide Safe, Healthy and Inclusive Communities.

Victoria O. Johnson has been named special assistant to the city manager for employee development and lifelong learning. She has more than 35 years of municipal and regional government leadership experience.

Jason Kay will continue in his role as special assistant to the city manager. He’ll help build connections and relationships by focusing on interlocal collaboration.

The team will transition into their roles this month.