Hawk spots opportunity with senior care franchise

John Hawk and his wife were prepared to move for the opportunity to own a Home Instead Senior Care franchise, but they were able to buy the one in Charlotte. Photo courtesy of Home Instead Senior Care

CHARLOTTE – John Hawk employs 275 caregivers at Home Instead Senior Care, but he encourages his staff to be picky when it comes to hiring. He doesn’t want employees. He prefers caregivers.

“One just wants the paychecks and one wants to make a difference,” Hawk said. “I’d love to have as many caregivers as possible, but we’re going to be picky and bring true caregivers that align with our company’s mission. Our company’s vision statement is, ‘Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.’”

Millennials, by nature, tend to fall into the caregiver category. Nearly 30% of the company’s caregivers are under the age of 40. Aside from the flexible hours, Hawk finds millennials are driven more by passion than money.

Hawk would know. He is a millennial.

Hawk learned a lot throughout his career working in acquisitions for a Manhattan billionaire, but he felt the need to help people.

“I wanted to be involved in something where I really felt like I was making a difference,” Hawk said.

He thought back to the time when his grandmother moved in with his parents, changing things dramatically for his family. His mother grew exhausted working with Grammy. The family decided she needed help.

Hawk realized more older adults are moving in with their children. People in their 40s and 50s find the non-medical care offered by Home Instead valuable because they are working full-time jobs while supporting aging parents.

“If they’re able to change my life so dramatically and I’m not even a client, I want to be involved with a company that’s just changing the world so dramatically,” Hawk remembers thinking at the time.

He researched the opportunity to acquire a Home Instead franchise. While Hawk was well-versed in acquisitions, he had never put his own money on the line.

Being a man of faith, he asked God not to leave cracks in the doors if the opportunity was not worth taking. He preferred slammed doors. Instead, doors were flung open.

Hawk and his wife were prepared to move their family of three young children if necessary to own and operate a Home Instead franchise. Turns out, the Charlotte franchise was available.

“Every step along the way, things like that happened,” he said. “I do feel like this was just a perfect fit. It was part of destiny for my wife and I to be involved here. And then every step since then, it’s been a great transition.”

Hawk purchased the Charlotte franchise in January from Les and Roberta Farnum, the couple that opened it in 2000. He credited the Farnums for buttoned-up financials. He communicates with them weekly.

“This was their baby,” he said. “They want to see it succeed.”

The franchise has been trending upwards recently, achieving some of the highest months in firm history in terms of service hours.

Home Instead recently began targeting nursing schools for potential caregivers. Nurses in training can build experience working with an aging population, becoming more attractive candidates to hospitals.

One of the skills that caregivers develop over time is a sense of situational awareness – the ability to pick up on things happening in the room and to address the situation properly. Hawk said these are not only skills that can easily be transferred into other industries but are also going to make you a better person.

Some seniors, in turn, are looking for a companion-type relationship – someone they can pass on knowledge to. Guiding younger caregivers help gives clients a greater sense of purpose, he said.

Want to know more?

Call 704-755-4410 or visit www.homeinstead.com/303 for details about Home Instead Senior Care.