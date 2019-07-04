Governor signs state disaster declaration for heavy June rains

RALEIGH – Gov. Roy Cooper signed a state disaster declaration for Mecklenburg, Union and surrounding counties, making additional assistance available to people affected by heavy rains that flooded homes and roads on June 7 to 10.

“This declaration will help those who do not qualify for disaster loans from the Small Business Administration,” Cooper said. “We want to work to make sure people get as much help as possible to recover from this unexpected disaster.”

At Cooper’s request, the U.S. Small Business Administration granted a disaster declaration last week for Mecklenburg and surrounding counties, allowing affected residents to apply for low interest SBA disaster loans. With the state disaster declaration, state funded grants become possible for individuals who do not meet the qualifications for an SBA loan.

More than 600 homes in Catawba and Mecklenburg counties were affected by the heavy rains in early June. Downed trees also caused damage to homes and blocked roads.

Two recovery centers are open through July 11 for residents to apply for assistance.

The Mecklenburg County Disaster Recovery Center is located at Charlotte Fire Station #33, 2001 Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road. Hours will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Centers will be closed on July 4.

Applicants may also apply online using the Electronic Loan Application via www.disasterloan.sba.gov

Businesses and individuals may also obtain information and loan applications by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or 800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing, or by emailing disastercustomerservice@sba.gov. Loan applications can also be downloaded at www.sba.gov completed and brought to the recovery centers.