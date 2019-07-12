Electric scooters have found their way to Ballantyne

Sore feet? Hop on an electric scooter to get around the Ballantyne area. Photo courtesy of Northwood Office

CHARLOTTE – Electric scooter sharing is now available in Ballantyne.

Lime recently launched a pilot program for its electric scooters (Lime-S), offering a convenient transportation option that supports the Ballantyne community’s commitment to sustainability. Through mobile technology, the program allows users to make quick trips around the area without ever having to get back in their car.

The program operates through Lime’s mobile app available on iOS or Android smartphones. Using GPS technology, users can search for a nearby scooter, unlock the scooter for $1 and ride for only $0.33 per minute. Once the ride is finished, riders simply lock the scooter and park responsibly.

“We’re excited to welcome this new program to Ballantyne,” said Hailey Rorie, community director at Northwood Office. “Lime electric scooters provide an easy, affordable transportation option and innovatively connect our community.”

Scooters can be used to run errands, visit local fitness centers, meet up with a friend or explore the landscape of Ballantyne. By removing the dependence on personal automobiles for short-distance transportation, Lime-S provides a cleaner, healthier solution for the environment.

“We see a lot of opportunity with the electric scooters especially as Ballantyne evolves, and hope that tenants, visitors and residents will take advantage of all the benefits this program offers,” Rorie said.

Users are encouraged to review Lime’s user agreement and instructional resources for riding and parking the scooters.

Visit www.goBallantyne.com for more resources about Lime-S in Ballantyne.