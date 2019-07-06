Election 2019 Guide

Chad Stachowicz. is interviewed after filing his candidacy for an at-large city council seat. Justin Vick/SCW photo

The first wave of candidates to be added to Mecklenburg County election ballots became known July 5 at the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections. Here’s a look at who will appear on the ballot.

Charlotte

• Mayor: Joel Odom.

• City Council At-Large: Chad Stachowicz.

• City Council District 1: Larken Egleston & Sean Smith.

• City Council District 2: Jessica Davis.

• City Council District 4: Richmond Baker and Charlene Henderson.

• City Council District 5: Matt Newton.

• City Council District 7: Ed Driggs.

CMS School Board

• At-Large (3 seats): Jennifer De La Jara, Gregory Denlea, Lenora Shipp & Monty Witherspoon.

Coverage

• Facebook album: 07/05/19: First day of election filing

• Video: District 4 hopeful Henderson wants more for women

• Video: Driggs outlines issues for Ballantyne area

• Video: Egleston explains progress with affordable housing

• Video: Newton has eye on redevelopment in east Charlotte

• Video: Odom wants to become next Charlotte mayor

• Video: School board hopeful Shipp says we can do better

• Video: School board hopeful Witherspoon seeks equitable education for all