Election 2019 Guide

The first wave of candidates to be added to Mecklenburg County election ballots became known July 5 at the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections. Here’s a look at who will appear on the ballot.
Charlotte
• Mayor: Joel Odom.
• City Council At-Large: Chad Stachowicz.
• City Council District 1: Larken Egleston & Sean Smith.
• City Council District 2: Jessica Davis.
• City Council District 4: Richmond Baker and Charlene Henderson.
• City Council District 5: Matt Newton.
• City Council District 7: Ed Driggs.
CMS School Board
• At-Large (3 seats): Jennifer De La Jara, Gregory Denlea, Lenora Shipp & Monty Witherspoon.
