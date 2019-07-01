DMV offers new national/state motto license plate option

RALEIGH – Beginning July 1, the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles will introduce a national/state motto license plate in addition to the “First in Flight” and “First in Freedom” plates.

The national/state motto registration plate will include the United States motto, “In God We Trust” printed at the top of the plate above all other letters and numbers and the state motto, “To Be Rather Than To Seem.”

“We are excited to offer this new additional plate to customers as part of our continued effort to maintain the highest level of customer service,” NCDMV Commissioner Torre J. Jessup said. “This plate will allow our customers more options to choose from.”

The “In God We Trust” specialty plate will still be available with additional fees associated with the plate.

To apply for a national/state motto license plate at no additional charge, vehicle owners can request the plate at the time of their registration renewal. A standard charge will be due if the vehicle owner applies for the plate at non-renewal times.

