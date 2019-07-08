Discovery Place Science to celebrate 50th anniversary of moon landing

CHARLOTTE – Discovery Place Science will celebrate the 50th anniversary of man landing on the moon with a series of special events, beginning July 16.

On July 20, for example, visitors can create a pocket solar system, interact with members of the Charlotte Astronomy Club, look at the sun with a solar viewer, calculate their weight on other planets, go inside the Star Lab to get a better view of space, see a real meteorite and other space-related items, and learn about how astronauts use DNA sequencing in space.

Guests can take part in a virtual chat with a NASA staff member about future initiatives at 1 p.m. July 24.

Space activities are taking place throughout the month in daily programs. Learn more at https://science.discoveryplace.org.

Activities have been made possible thanks to a contribution from Honeywell.

“Partnerships such as this one allow us to connect our visitors with the past, engage them in the present and prepare them for the future,” said Juliann Chavez, director of public experiences.