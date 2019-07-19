Dining Scores for July 19

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants June 5-11:

Lowest Scores

• Magnolia’s, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 90

Violations include: Paper towels weren’t available at sink; raw chicken was stored above fries in freezer; grill had soiled pans and hair stuck on it; freezer unit wasn’t working; tomatoes, lettuce and deli meats didn’t have paper work; and prep surfaces, counters, grill, walls, floors and ceiling had build-up.

28209

• Circle K, 4336 Park Road – 95.5

• Harris Teeter deli, 2717 South Blvd. – 94.5

• Harris Teeter Starbucks, 2717 South Blvd. – 98.5

• Holler & Dash, 2725 South Blvd. – 95

• Jason’s Deli, 1600 E. Woodlawn Road – 97

• McAlister’s Deli, 4805 Park Road – 97.5

• The Waterman Oyster Bar, 2729 South Blvd. – 96

28210

• Circle K, 6500 Fairview Road – 94.5

• Panda Express, 101 Seneca Place – 97

28211

• Bistro Labon, 274 S. Sharon Amity Road – 96.5

• The Dumpling Lady, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 99

• Poppy’s Bagels and More, 2921 Providence Road – 96

• Starbucks, 6701 Morrison Blvd. – 99.5

• The Fresh Market produce, 4207 Providence Road – 98.5

28226

• Caribou Coffee, 7804 Fairview Road – 99

• Harris Teeter deli, 3333 Pineville-Matthews Road – 96.5

• Harris Teeter Starbucks, 3333 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98

• Jack in the Box, 7725 Pineville-Matthews Road – 96

• Papa John’s Pizza, 7741 Colony Road – 96.5

28277

• Brixx Wood Fired Pizza, 9820 Rea Road – 95.5

• Duckworth’s Grill & Taphouse, 9805 Sandy Rock Place – 100

• Flying Biscuit, 7930 Rea Road – 96.5

• Get Fit Foods, 14825 Ballantyne Village Way – 97

• Harris Teeter deli, 15007 John J. Delaney Drive – 99.5

• Harris Teeter deli/bakery, 9720 Rea Road – 95

• Harris Teeter deli/Starbucks, 16625 Lancaster Hwy. – 95

• Mellow Mushroom, 14835 Ballantyne Village Way – 92.5

• Thai 1st, 9824 Rea Road – 95

• Verde Ballantyne, 15105 John J Delaney Drive – 96.5