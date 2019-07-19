Dining Scores for July 19

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants June 5-11:
Lowest Scores
• Magnolia’s, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 90
Violations include: Paper towels weren’t available at sink; raw chicken was stored above fries in freezer; grill had soiled pans and hair stuck on it; freezer unit wasn’t working; tomatoes, lettuce and deli meats didn’t have paper work; and prep surfaces, counters, grill, walls, floors and ceiling had build-up.
28209
• Circle K, 4336 Park Road – 95.5
• Harris Teeter deli, 2717 South Blvd. – 94.5
• Harris Teeter Starbucks, 2717 South Blvd. – 98.5
• Holler & Dash, 2725 South Blvd. – 95
• Jason’s Deli, 1600 E. Woodlawn Road – 97
• McAlister’s Deli, 4805 Park Road – 97.5
• The Waterman Oyster Bar, 2729 South Blvd. – 96
28210
• Circle K, 6500 Fairview Road – 94.5
• Panda Express, 101 Seneca Place – 97
28211
• Bistro Labon, 274 S. Sharon Amity Road – 96.5
• The Dumpling Lady, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 99
• Magnolia’s, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 90
• Poppy’s Bagels and More, 2921 Providence Road – 96
• Starbucks, 6701 Morrison Blvd. – 99.5
• The Fresh Market produce, 4207 Providence Road – 98.5
28226
• Caribou Coffee, 7804 Fairview Road – 99
• Harris Teeter deli, 3333 Pineville-Matthews Road – 96.5
• Harris Teeter Starbucks, 3333 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98
• Jack in the Box, 7725 Pineville-Matthews Road – 96
• Papa John’s Pizza, 7741 Colony Road – 96.5
28277
• Brixx Wood Fired Pizza, 9820 Rea Road – 95.5
• Duckworth’s Grill & Taphouse, 9805 Sandy Rock Place – 100
• Flying Biscuit, 7930 Rea Road – 96.5
• Get Fit Foods, 14825 Ballantyne Village Way – 97
• Harris Teeter deli, 15007 John J. Delaney Drive – 99.5
• Harris Teeter deli/bakery, 9720 Rea Road – 95
• Harris Teeter deli/Starbucks, 16625 Lancaster Hwy. – 95
• Mellow Mushroom, 14835 Ballantyne Village Way – 92.5
• Thai 1st, 9824 Rea Road – 95
• Verde Ballantyne, 15105 John J Delaney Drive – 96.5
Leave a Reply