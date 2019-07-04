Charlotte Restaurant Week returns July 19 to 28

CHARLOTTE – More than three dozen south Charlotte restaurants are participating in Queen’s Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week this month.

Charlotte Restaurant Week is designed to drive business at mid- to high-end restaurants by extending a good value to diners.

This summer’s promotion features 135 restaurants in nine counties offering three-course dinners for just $30 or $35 per person from July 19 to 28. It features more than a dozen first-time participants, including Bar Marcel in SouthPark and Civetta Italian Kitchen in Stonecrest.

Civetta Italian Kitchen, located at 7828 Rea Road, has unveiled a Charlotte Restaurant Week menu with several entrees, including pan-roasted salmon, baked oreccheittte, osso bucco ravioli and pan-roasted market fish caponata.

Bar Marcel, located at 3920 Sharon Road, offers options such as seared salmon, grilled pork tenderloin, tagliattelle and agnolotti, which consists of truffled potato, braised rabbit, brussels leaves, carrot, garlic butter, almond and Gouda.

Participating restaurants in southern Mecklenburg and western Union counties include:

• Cotswold: Bistro La Bon and Mezzanotte.

• Indian Trail: The Trail House.

• Matthews: Bonefish Grill and Sante’ Restaurant.

• Montford Park/Park Road Shopping Center: Burtons Grill & Bar, Cantina 1511 and ROCKSALT.

• Quail Hollow/Park Crossing: Ilios Noche (Park Road/Quail Corners).

• South Perimeter/Ballantyne/Pineville/Waverly: Bonefish Grill, Burtons Grill & Bar (Blakeney), Cantina 1511 (Stonecrest), Civetta Italian Kitchen + Bar, Firebirds Wood Fired Grill (Stonecrest), Gallery Restaurant, Global Restaurant, Harper’s (Carolina Place), New South Kitchen & Bar, Pearlz Oyster Bar, The Porter’s House, Queen City Craft and Gourmet, Stone Mountain Grill, Ted’s Montana Grill and Via Roma.

• SouthPark /Foxcroft: 131 Main Restaurant, Aqua e Vino, BAKU, Bar Marcel, Bulla Gastrobar, Cafe Monte, Corkbuzz Restaurant & Wine Bar, Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House, Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, Flagstones Restaurant, Harper’s, Maggiano’s Little Italy, McCormick & Schmick’s Steaks & Seafood, Oak Steakhouse, P.F. Chang’s, Red Rocks Cafe, Ruth’s Chris Steak House, Toscana Ristorante Italiano, Upstream, Village Tavern, WP Kitchen + Bar.

Diners can visit www.CharlotteRestaurantWeek.com to view the list of participating restaurants and their special Queen’s Feast menus and to make reservations. Reservations are strongly recommended to ensure seats during prime dining times.