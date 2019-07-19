Business Briefs for July 19

Abbott’s Frozen Custard opening in Tega Cay

TEGA CAY – Abbott’s Frozen Custard from Rochester, New York plans to open a 1,400-square-foot corner space in front of the Tega Cay Walmart in early fall 2019.

Abbott’s Frozen Custard has been hand scooping its secret family recipe since 1902. Abbott’s has more than 35 locations from New York to Florida.

The Tega Cay stand, located at 1157 Stonecrest Blvd., will be Abbott’s second location outside of Charlotte after opening its first shop in Concord in September 2018.

CEENTA to open a new Uptown office

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Eye Ear Nose & Throat Associates P.A. will open a new office Nov. 4 at 400 E. Stonewall St.

The new office will occupy 5,000 feet in this ground-floor location. It is a short distance from the Stonewall station on the Lynx Blue Line and is next to a parking garage, allowing patients convenient access for their appointments.

This will be CEENTA’s first office in Uptown since the East Third Street office closed in 2000.

CEENTA will provide ENT, allergy, and facial plastics care in this office. Dr. Jewel Greywoode, a new physician joining CEENTA this August, will offer these services.

Atrium Health hires new analytics officer

CHARLOTTE – Andy Crowder started as senior vice president and chief information and analytics officer at Atrium Health on July 15.

“As information and analytics play an increasingly vital role in caring for our patients, we are fortunate to have an innovative and forward-thinking leader like Andy join us to advance our mission,” said Anthony DeFurio, chief financial officer.

Crowder most recently served as chief information officer for Scripps Health, where he focused on enhancing advanced analytics to improve care delivery and enabling virtual care services to improve customer access and convenience.

Credit union opens new office

CHARLOTTE – Self-Help Credit Union has opened a location at 1065 Providence Road.

The branch offers easier access to home loans, with on-site experts available to help members with questions and loans. It includes a drive-through window and ATM.

Self-Help has 29 branches in the Carolinas, Florida and Virginia. It has provided approximately $544 million in loans to Charlotte area residents and provided home loans to more than 4,800 families. Sixty-eight percent of these loans went to low- to moderate-income borrowers. In addition, Self-Help has built, rehabbed or renovated more than 75 affordable homes in Charlotte.

NAWBO re-installs Bennetts to national board

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The National Association of Women Business Owners re-appointed Karen Bennetts to the 2019-20 board of directors. She’ll serve on the board’s executive committee as treasurer/secretary.

Bennetts owns Little Red Bird, a brand development and creative services firm. She is past president of the NAWBO Charlotte Chapter and past chair of NAWBO’s national President’s Assembly Steering Committee.

“2020 marks the 45th anniversary of NAWBO, and I am excited to continue the legacy of the women before me, helping propel women business owners into the economies of the future,” Bennetts said.

Allen Tate Relocation names operations director

CHARLOTTE – Allen Tate Relocation and Corporate Services has named Keela Shumard as director of operations.

Shumard will oversee relocation services for Allen Tate Relocation clients, develop ongoing business relationships with relocation management companies and facilitate group moves.

She has 25 years in the relocation business, working in roles as a relocation counselor, trainer, operations manager and account manager.

“Keela is an accomplished relocation professional and a skilled relationship builder,” said D.J. Stephan, president of Allen Tate Relocation and Corporate Services.