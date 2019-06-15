Two-week car wash fundraiser will support USO

CHARLOTTE – All 83 Autobell Car Wash locations in the Carolinas, Georgia, Virginia and Maryland will donate $1 from every sale of its Rain Repellent Special car wash from June 17 to 30 to local USO charters.

The USO is the nation’s leading organization serving U.S. military members and their families during their active service.

“We want to help express America’s gratitude and commitment to our service members by supporting USO programs that keep them connected to family, home and country – everything that gives meaning to their service,” Autobell Chief Operating Officer Carl Howard said.



Nearby locations include 5606 Park Road, 3820 Monroe Road and 9112 Monroe Road.

Visit www.autobell.com for details.