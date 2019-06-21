Region attracts Andy’s Frozen Custard

An employee dishes up “brain-freeze free”custard. Paul Nielsen/SCW photo

WAXHAW – Andy’s Frozen Custard has finally come to the Charlotte area as the quick-service frozen dessert business recently opened on Rea Road near the Union-Mecklenburg county line.

It is the third Andy’s franchise in the state, with the other two being in Concord and High Point.

The store, which opened May 22 after breaking ground in February, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Union County Chamber of Commerce on June 13.

Andy’s Frozen Custard is a free-standing restaurant, with drive-through and walk-up service windows. It exclusively sells frozen custard treats. Andy’s has a wide variety of desserts from simple vanilla or chocolate cones, to seasonal favorites like Pumpkin Pie Concretes and Strawberry Shortcake Sundaes.

Andy’s Frozen Custard was founded in 1986 in Missouri by John and Carol Kuntz. The company is named after their son, Andy. The Waxhaw location employees around 30 people. Andy’s Frozen Custard operates around 80 stores in 13 states.

“We like the area,” said Waxhaw operating partner Daniel Schick. “It’s a great neighborhood and great family area. We want to be in the community. We specialize in frozen custard, we don’t do hamburgers or fries or other food. Our machines are what really makes the big difference. What makes custard different from ice cream is there is less air whipped into it. We also only use quality ingredients.’’

There is also another big difference between frozen custard and ice cream.

“When you eat it, you don’t get brain freeze,” Schick said.

Schick said that the location was also picked because of its close proximity to several schools.

“One thing that Carol pushes in Springfield, Missouri where they started out, every kid will get a free mini-cup at the end of the school year,” Schick said. “She believes that every child should have Andy’s at least once a year. We plan on doing that here.’’

Want to go?

Andy’s Frozen Custard is located at 9921 Rea Road, Waxhaw. Its hours are 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday.