Preferred route selected for N.C. 73 expansion

CHARLOTTE – The N.C. Department of Transportation, working with local, state and federal agencies, has selected a preferred route for a project to improve a section of N.C. 73 between Davidson-Concord Road in Mecklenburg County and U.S. 29 in Cabarrus County.

The project will improve traffic along N.C. 73, reduce congestion at key intersections and accommodate bicyclists and pedestrians.

The design consists of widening N.C. 73 with a bridge to be constructed to the south of the N.C. 73 causeway over the Don T. Howell/Coddle Creek Reservoir.

A public meeting to present the recommended design will be held this fall.