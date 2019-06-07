News Briefs for June 6

Companies commit to fund affordable housing

CHARLOTTE – Foundation For The Carolinas announced major commitments for its affordable housing fundraising campaign.

Atrium Health committed $10 million to the Charlotte Housing Opportunity Investment Fund, which is aimed at increasing affordable housing in Mecklenburg County.

Fifth Third Bank committed $10 million, including $3 million to the private-sector fund and $7 million in planned investments and loan initiatives to increase accessibility to affordable housing options.

The foundation also announced a three-acre gift of privately owned family land from David and Scott Brooks, owners of Brooks Sandwich House. The land will be used to create 18 to 24 townhomes for homeownership through Habitat for Humanity.

Mecklenburg County faces a deficit of more than 30,000 affordable housing units.

Foundation For The Carolinas is leading a campaign to raise $50 million from the private sector for the Charlotte Housing Opportunity Investment Fund – matching the $50 million bond referendum voters approved last November to meet the growing need to increase production through Charlotte’s Housing Trust Fund.

School board decides fate of Rea Farms

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has decided how it will fill the school at Rea Farms once it opens in fall 2020.

Enrollment will be split with 70 percent of the seats assigned based on home school attendance boundary and 30 percent available in the school choice lottery.

The theme of the school will be determined with more feedback, primarily from families in the attendance area.

Sean Strain, who represents the Rea Farms area, offered an alternative plan during the June 4 school board meeting that closer aligned with feedback from the community, but only Strain and Rhonda Cheek favored it.

Superintendent Clayton Wilcox criticized Strain’s plan, but thanked him for his work on the issue.

“He has pushed our thinking on this repeatedly,” Wilcox said, acknowledging his point that CMS has not provided south Charlotte schools with magnet programs.

Editor’s note: We’ll have a story on the plan in next week’s edition.

Northwood to share vision for reimagined Ballantyne

CHARLOTTE – Northwood will hold an informational session on future development and the vision to create a more urban, walkable environment in Ballantyne.

The goal is to set a new standard for sense of place while continuing to be an economic driver for the entire region.

The event starts at 9 a.m. June 8 at The Ballantyne, 10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy.

Pineville charity takes lead on housing

PINEVILLE – Pineville Neighbors Place invites the community to help find affordable housing solutions.

The charity noted in its June newsletter how monthly rent starts at $850, making it difficult for people working minimum wage to make ends meet.

The event starts at 7 p.m. June 10 at its office, 10725 Industrial Drive.

Call 704-972-8722 for details.

Course lets families get finances in order

CHARLOTTE – Light of Christ United Methodist Church invites the community in Financial Peace University, a nine-week course created by Dave Ramsey that addresses money management and financial health.

Learn how to apply sound financial practices, get out of debt and experience financial freedom.

The class will be offered from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sundays, June 23 to Aug. 18, at the church, 9212 Bryant Farms Road. The class costs $109 per family for materials. Child care is available upon advance request.

Visit https://fpu.com/1090752 to register. Contact class leaders Brian and Pam Hodgin by emailing pamhodgin250@gmail.com or calling 704-258-3729.

Toole: Controlled access to cannabis could help schools

CHARLOTTE – Bill Toole, Democratic candidate for Lt. Governor, called for controlled access to cannabis in North Carolina.

Toole’s proposes using the same process already in place for liquor sales, which is only sold in ABC stores to people 21 and older and only after voters decide whether to permit sales.

“We’ll tax it and spend the money battling teen suicide and treating the opioid health crisis,” he said. “Think what $450 million a year could do for our schools and our health care systems.”

With new revenues generated from controlled access, $337.5 million (75%) could be used to place nurses, social workers and psychologists in each public school to help confront teen depression and suicide. Municipalities could use their revenue shares to fund behavioral health programs, alcohol and drug treatment, as well as combat the opioid crisis.

Maya Hotels hires new vice president

CHARLOTTE – Krishna Deva has joined Maya Hotels as vice president, a role in which she’ll plan and execute strategic growth initiatives as the company expands.

Deva has experience in hotel administration, corporate finance, investor relations and management consulting.

Prior to joining Maya Hotels, Deva served as a management consultant for Boston Consulting Group and as a financial analyst with Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

“Her experience in the hotel industry coupled with her strategic planning background will be a great asset to Maya Hotels, especially in a time of expansion for the company,” President Baldev Thakor said.

‘Trading Spaces’ features Charlotte families

CHARLOTTE – Two Charlotte families will be featured on the season finale of “Trading Spaces.”

The home makeover show allows two sets of neighbors to redecorate a room in each other’s’ home over two days with a $2,000 budget. Each pair works with a professional designer and carpenter.

The episode, titled “The Honey Don’t List,” starts at 8 p.m. June 8 on TLC.

CATS implements schedule change for buses

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Area Transit System adjusted several bus routes, including some in the south Charlotte area, on June 3.

The Arboretum Express (Route 61x) was slightly extended to serve the new Waverly Park and Ride located on Houston Field Court and Southmore Drive. Routing along Golf Links Drive & Providence Farm Lane will be discontinued.

Also, Route 15 Randolph Road and Route 19 Park Road had trip times adjusted to improve running times for customers.

Visit www.ridetransit.org for details.

Warby Parker opening in SouthPark

CHARLOTTE – Warby Parker, a designer eyewear brand, will open at SouthPark in late summer.

The 1,240-square-foot storefront will open near Center Court next to Fabletics.

“After recently introducing a number of brands usually found online, SouthPark is honored to welcome Warby Parker’s second physical location in Charlotte later this year,” said marketing and business development Holly Roberson. “The designer eyewear brand is coveted and well-known – aligning perfectly with our roster.”