Helton joins Frampton Construction

Dan Helton

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Dan Helton has joined Frampton Construction Company as assistant project manager.

He will provide support to the project manager and superintendent to manage project schedule, budget and daily construction activities.

Helton, who will be based in the company’s Charlotte office, has 12 years of experience in the construction industry.



Notable projects he has worked on include the 12-story, 185-unit Coda Cherry Creek apartments in Denver, Colo., and the renovation and expansion of Pelham Medical Center in Greer, S.C.