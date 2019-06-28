Fusion Photography captures the moment she says yes

Deevo Tindall never thought he’d be a professional photographer and videographer, but that’s exactly what he’s become after someone did a subpar job shooting his wedding. Since 2003, the southern California transfer has been turning Fusion Photography into one of Charlotte’s most esteemed one-stop shops for all photography and video needs.

Tindall and his team shoot about 60 to 70 weddings a year. They also specialize in engagement photos, corporate portraits, boudoir, family photography and now more than ever engagement proposal videos.

“Because of social media, video is a big deal now,” Tindall said. “We live on social media, so everyone likes to have their videos.”

One of Tindall’s most recent videos, titled “Sasi and Krish” was shot along the waterfalls and hiking trails in High Falls.

The 1-minute, 32-second video begins with scenery shots of the flowing streams and large waterfalls and then watches as the couple crosses a river to a prearranged spot.

“We probably do two or three of these a month now,” Tindall said. “And every situation is different. In this particular one, I met the groom a few weeks beforehand and we come up with a game plan. Everything was pre-arranged and so we could execute the photography.”

Sasi and Krish are shot hugging and overlooking a waterfall, but at the :37 second mark Krish gets down on one knee to propose.

Sasi said yes, and the rest of the video is shots of the two hugging, kissing, smiling and embracing around a picturesque waterfall.

It wasn’t until the 1-minute mark that the gig was up. Sasi saw Tindall and his team only after Krish had pointed them out.

Tindall said his team are similar to private investigators in keeping the secret safe. In this case, Tindall did advanced recon and pre-selected the perfect location. Then, he followed a couple of cars back as they drove to a predetermined spot. He stays out of sight but close enough to capture everything.

And Tindall always gets his shot.

He’s done a proposal shot in a hot air balloon under the premise of taking photos of the bride-to-be’s first balloon ride, which is something she’d always dreamed of doing. The proposal, captured during the balloon’s flight, was a total surprise.

He’s been on top of a Quebec mountain when it was 17 degrees out and videoed the couple skiing down the slope after their engagement.

He’s been to New York for a video overlooking the Lincoln River and many more interesting places.

Some of the more local options include parks, parking decks with views of the Charlotte skyline and waterfalls in the mountains, but Tindall is free to do anything a client would like.

“If the client will pay, I will go wherever you want,” Tindall said. “We shoot destination weddings or destination whatever. If you have the budget for it, I’ll find a plan.”

“A lot of guys are kind of clueless on what they want to do so we help, or we do, plan those out for them. We have a pretty creative team over here. We sit down with some of the things they like to do as a couple and make up a plan. Once I hear your story and the things that you like to do, I’ll start spitting out some ideas and see which resonate and which are in your budget to pull off.”

Tindall said engagement proposal videos range anywhere from $200 to $500, depending on travel, time commitment and other factors. They can run anywhere up to the cost of bringing Tindall and his crew to Quebec.

“My thoughts on this are you can be as creative as you want and as your budget allows,” he said. “If you come to the table with your preferences, we’ll make a plan that will work for you.”