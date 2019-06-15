DeSano Pizzeria treats dads to cannolis on Father’s Day

CHARLOTTE – DeSano Pizzeria in Waverly observes Father’s Day and National Cannoli Day on June 16.

The Neapolitan-style pizzeria will reward dads with a free cannoli with purchase of a large pizza from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. June 16.

“It’s a match made in Heaven that we have the privilege and pleasure to serve right here in Charlotte,” founder and proprietor Scott Desano said.

Dads can choose from DeSano’s four house-made options: Tradizionale, TreCioccolato, Amaretto and Pistacchio.

DeSano Pizzeria is located at 7315 Waverly Walk Ave.

Call 980-245-7130 or visit www.desanopizza.com for details.