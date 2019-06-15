Cash, Lalone named senior principals at Cardno

CHARLOTTE – Cardno appointed Robert Cash and Eric Lalone as senior principals in the Charlotte office as part of its Technical Excellence Program.

The principal designation recognizes their professional standing as technical leaders. They serve as mentors for junior staff, present at industry events, participate in panel discussions, and publish papers and summaries of their findings.

Cash leads the civil engineering team in Charlotte and has a strong background in project design and management.

Lalone leads the landscape architecture team and is involved in projects through the Southeast.