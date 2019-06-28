Best of the Weekly: Animals

Social Pet Hotel & Daycare won Best Groomer and Best Boarding Service. (SCW file photo)

Best Groomer: Social Pet Hotel & Daycare

Doggy spa treatments pamper your pup through the use of high-quality, all-natural products in a relaxing environment. Social Pet Hotel & Daycare also offers a number of services including boarding, daycare and the popular Enrichment Daycare program, where your dog receives personalized care that includes mentally and physically stimulating activities, small group play, individual walks and cuddle time.

Pineville (515 Towne Center Blvd.) & south Charlotte (3814 Monroe Road)

Best Dog Trainer: Courteous Canine

Owner Jill Beitel has been in the business for over 25 years. She has trained her own eight dogs in obedience and agility, earning placements in national AKC agility competitions. Courteous Canine will come to your home for puppy training, problem resolution and offers three- and five-session packages. They also board and train, offer puppy socials and doggy daycare.

Charlotte (980-722-4286)

Best Veterinarian: Atrium Animal Hospital & Wellness Center

Atrium Animal Hospital & Wellness Center treats every animal as an individual. They use gentle, holistic care for wellness checks, surgeries, nail clippings and many other services. In addition, they care for exotic pets, birds, non-venomous snakes, horses and many other pets. If you need to board your pet, check out the spacious cat condos or luxury dog boarding options.

6520 McMahon Drive

Best Boarding Service: Social Pet Hotel & Daycare

Social pet takes the worry out of it when you have to leave your loved one behind. Their boarding services feature multiple play zones for all sizes of dogs, social time and one-on-one cuddle time. There’s also play equipment, a wading pool and cabana-style misters to keep your canine cool on hot days. Also try their grooming services.

Pineville (515 Towne Center Blvd.) & south Charlotte (3814 Monroe Road)

