Youth Orchestras of Charlotte to perform over Memorial Day weekend

CHARLOTTE – The Youth Orchestras of Charlotte will present a free Memorial Day weekend concert, featuring the Musicians of the Charlotte Symphony Brass, benefiting Veterans Bridge Home.

The free concert starts at 7 p.m. May 26 at Calvary Church, 5801 Pineville-Matthews Road.

The concert will celebrate and honor the men and women of our armed services through a military-themed orchestral with professional musicians.

Students from the Youth Orchestra of Charlotte will also perform alongside the musicians of the Charlotte Symphony Brass, while student chamber groups will perform in the lobby prior to the concert.

Concertgoers will have the opportunity to support veterans by making donations to Veterans Bridge Home, a Charlotte-based nonprofit that bridges the gap between veterans and their communities by providing assistance with housing, employment, food, transportation, education, healthcare and networking.