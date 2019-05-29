Williams to shape consumer engagement at Novant Health



Dr. Jerome Williams Jr.

CHARLOTTE – Novant Health has named Dr. Jerome Williams Jr. as senior vice president of consumer engagement.

Williams, a practicing interventional cardiologist, will lead Novant Health’s strategy for social responsibility programs, community engagement partnerships, and community impact and wellness programs that help address health disparities.

“As a physician, he will bring a unique lens to our consumer engagement programs as we continue to look for ways to address the health disparities in the areas we serve,” said Jesse Cureton, executive vice president and chief consumer officer.

Williams has held various leadership roles at Novant Health over the past 22 years, including a physician leader for its value-based care business unit.

Williams has also held positions on local boards and committees, including the Urban League of the Central Carolinas; American Heart Association – Charlotte; South Charlotte Chapter of Jack and Jill of America Inc.; and Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture.

He is a founding member of the Carolinas Association for Community Health Equity and BP Basketball Inc.