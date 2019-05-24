The Improper Pig finds new spot to graze

Will Bigham shows how to roll out dough during an event at one of his Pizza Peel & Tap Room locations. Bigham is moving one of his other restaurants, The Improper Pig, from Cotswold to Rea Farms. SCW file photo

CHARLOTTE – The Improper Pig will close its Cotswold location July 1 and reopen in August with an updated menu at Rea Farms, south Charlotte’s latest live-work-play environment.

Owner Will Bigham said the relocation into the new 3,535-square-foot space at 9855 Sandy Rock Place helps support his growing barbecue brand.

“We have been a part of the Cotswold neighborhood for over 15 years,” Bigham said. “Our initial transition from Mama Fu’s to The Improper Pig in 2014 along with the growth we’ve experienced since creating The Improper Pig brand plays a big role in our choosing to relocate to Rea Farms.”

Bigham serves as CEO of Stomp Chomp & Roll, a family of restaurant brands that include The Improper Pig, The Flying Biscuit Café and The Pizza Peel & Tap Room. He’ll still have a presence in Cotswold with his Pizza Peel location at 4422 Colwick Road.

The Improper Pig serves classics such as pulled pork and St. Louis-style ribs; new influences like pork rolls and hickory-grilled salmon; and vegetarian options with a “No Pig” sandwich and smoked tofu.

Its updated menu will feature steaks and seafood cooked on a wood-fire grill.

The Improper Pig also floods palates with home-made sauces from around the globe, including Biggie’s Eastern BBQ, Mary B’s BBQ, Tong’s Thai, Jeff’s Mustard, Queen B and Spicy Hoisin.

“With the same Cotswold crew, we will continue to fill bellies and intentionally spread the love through everything we do,” Bigham said. “Our mission is to spread our love and passion for what we do one meal, one laughter, one experience, and one neighborhood at a time. We are thrilled to punctuate that mission with our move into the new space.”

Online:

www.theimproperpig.com