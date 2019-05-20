Students win Blumey Awards

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Latin student Arella Flur was recognized as best actress during the Blumenthal Performing Arts High School Musical Theater Awards on May 19 at Belk Theater.

Flur’s portrayal of Mary Poppins earned her a trip next month to New York City, where she’ll compete with other winners in the National High School Musical Theater Awards.

Ardrey Kell won best musical among tier 2 schools, which have production budgets of more than $10,000, for its production of “Curtains.” The school also won best ensemble/chorus.

Providence High won best set construction for its production of “Newsies.”

Charlotte Catholic, Charlotte Christian, Charlotte Country Day, Charlotte Latin and South Mecklenburg were among schools in South Charlotte Weekly’s coverage area participating in the Blumey Awards.