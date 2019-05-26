Speed Street by the numbers

Here’s a look at the 25th annual Circle K Speed Street presented by Coca-Cola by the numbers:

• 300,000 people attended Circle K Speed Street presented by Coca-Cola.

• 20,000 sample-size bags of M&M’S Hazelnut Spread Chocolate Candies handed out to hungry fans.

• $10,000 donated by Coca-Cola Consolidated in the form of 20 $500 gift cards to the 20 teachers who were chosen as finalists in Circle K’s “A Driving Force for Education” contest.

• 2,500 lug nuts changed at The Tire Change Challenge powered by the Xcalibur Pit School at the Autograph Zone.

• 2,000 fans visited the Road to the CMA Awards mobile museum driven by GEICO.

• 1,200 bottles of the premium sports drink BODYARMOR distributed to thirsty fans in 90-degree weather.

• 1,000 pictures snapped in the photo booth at Circle K’s “Take It Easy Tailgate.”

• 50-plus driver appearances, autograph sessions and Q&A sessions.

• 30-plus partners, including GEICO, Goody’s, PNC Bank, Mars Wrigley, Body Armor and Ally Financial, lined Tryon Street.

• 24.5 hours of live musical performances.

• 21 musical performances from local, legendary and internationally known artists.

• 2 local charities – Speedway Children’s Charities and Ace & T.J.’s Grin Kids – supported by the 600 Festival, the organization who powers Circle K Speed Street presented by Coca-Cola.

On the web: www.600festival.com