Pet Supermarket looks for pet, people ‘twins’

FLORIDA – Pet Supermarket is on the lookout for furry friends and their owners who share an uncanny resemblance.

The store will accept photo submissions through May 31 of pet-people lookalikes, offering the chance for 13 pet and pet owner “twins” to be featured in its annual pet calendar.

The calendar will be available for $5 in Pet Supermarket stores in October. Proceeds from calendar sales will directly benefit Paws With A Cause, which provides people with disabilities with custom-trained assistance dogs.

Submit photos at www.facebook.com/PetSupermarket. The 13 winners will be announced on July 8.