NASCAR stars to rappel from 10-story hotel

Winston Kelley, executive director for the NASCAR Hall of Fame, participated in last year’s Over the Edge Charlotte. The hall served as a backdrop to the event. Photo courtesy of NASCAR Hall of Fame

CHARLOTTE – Matt DiBenedetto, Kurt Busch and Rusty Wallace will be among NASCAR stars rappelling 100 feet down the side of the Embassy Suites Charlotte Uptown in the fall to raise money for charity.

The second annual Over the Edge Charlotte fundraising event is set for Sept. 24 and 25. Celebrities will descend the 10-story hotel on Sept. 24. The first 130 people raising $1,000 in support of their rappelling will follow on Sept. 25.

“Last year my wife, Taylor, signed me up for the event without me knowing, initially because I’m afraid of heights,” said DiBenedetto, a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver. “But the event is for a great cause, so I couldn’t say no.”

DiBenedetto said the fundraiser helped him with his fear of heights. He’s enlisted in his wife to join him this year.

Nearly 100 rappellers, including seven NASCAR drivers, raised nearly $200,000 last year.

The event benefits The NASCAR Foundation and NASCAR Hall of Fame Foundation. Proceeds will provide resources to children battling pediatric cancer and provide scholarships to children for STEM education workshops.

“This return of Over the Edge gives us another opportunity to impact the lives of a lot of kids right here in the Charlotte community, through The NASCAR Foundation and NASCAR Hall of Fame Foundation,” Wallace said.

Other rappellers confirmed include NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Jeremy Clements and Woody, from 106.5 The END “Woody and Wilcox” show.=

Register at www.OverTheEdgeCharlotte.org.