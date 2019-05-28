Isabella Santos Foundation continues to honor namesake

CHARLOTTE – The Isabella Santos Foundation hopes to inspire 100 platelet donations June 23 to 29 during the seventh anniversary of Isabella’s passing.

Isabella passed away June 28, 2012, from a five-year battle with neuroblastoma, a rare type of pediatric cancer. She received several blood and platelet transfusions during her treatment.

“Blood and platelets were vital during Isabella’s treatment and helped her stay strong and fight neuroblastoma,” said Erin Santos, executive director of the Isabella Santos Foundation. “We are very grateful to OneBlood for being an amazing partner throughout the years and for teaming up with us on this annual platelet drive to honor Isabella’s legacy and to make a difference in the lives of local patients.”

Those interested can donate platelets at any of OneBlood’s six donation centers, including Charlotte (4447 South Blvd.) and Isabella Santos Center in Ballantyne (12239 N. Community House Road).

Those not able to donate platelets can give whole blood in honor of Isabella at any of OneBlood’s donation centers.

Generally, healthy people at least 16 years old and 110 pounds can donate blood.

Appointments are required for platelet donations. Call 888-936-6283 to make an appointment.

“Hosting this annual platelet drive with the Isabella Santos Foundation on honoring Isabella is very meaningful to us,” said Martin Grable, executive vice president, corporate development at OneBlood. “We value our relationship with ISF and its team of dedicated advocates whose commitment to the pediatric cancer community and to blood and platelet donation is commendable.”