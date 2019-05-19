Isabella Santos Foundation announces board members

CHARLOTTE – The Isabella Santos Foundation announced its slate of 2019 board members.

The childhood cancer foundation raises money for research for rare pediatric cancers and charities that impact the lives of children with cancer.

Board members are as follows: Neil Aldridge, Gold Group Enterprises; Meredith Dean, Levine Children’s Hospital; Matt DuBois, Centurion Entertainment; Suzie Ford, NoDa Brewing Company; Charlotte Guice, Charlotte Guice Designs LLC; Jay Levell, White Point Partners; Jacob Lewison, QCarolina Restaurants LLC; Jonathan McFadden, Lending Tree; Tim Miner, Charlotte is Creative; Barbara Morgan, Brixx Pizza; Jennifer Pope, Atrium Health; Blair Primis, OrthoCarolina; Sandra Szoke, Impact Marketing Partners; Jacob Virgil, Red Ventures; and Matt Yarmey, Pure Intentions Coffee.

“We are very grateful for our incredible board of directors who bring amazing talent and experience in serving our organization and in impacting our local pediatric cancer community,” said Erin Santos executive director and president of the Isabella Santos Foundation. “Their dedication personally and through their respective companies is one of the reasons why Charlotte is the best city with the most giving community. We are proud to have them behind us.”