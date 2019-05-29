Firehouse Subs helps expand Stop the Bleed program

CHARLOTTE – Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has awarded a $12,550.36 grant to Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center Foundation.

The grant will be used to fund individual patrol officer and medical center bleeding control kits and combat gauze at locations in Charlotte, Matthews, Mint Hill, Huntersville and Salisbury.

Novant Health Trauma Outreach and Injury Prevention team members, led by Angela Clarkson, will build on Stop the Bleed training programs in Mecklenburg and Union counties.

Expansion of Stop the Bleed will ensure that each Novant Health public safety officer and vehicle in the greater Charlotte market is equipped with bleeding control kits in the event of an uncontrolled bleeding emergency.

“The support first-responders provide can mean the difference between life and death for an individual with a bleeding emergency,” Clarkson said. “Novant Health’s lifesaving training, enhanced by supplies provided by Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, will not only benefit patients and visitors to our health-care facilities but also may impact the lives of those in the communities where we live in the event of an external uncontrolled bleeding emergency.”

Additionally, Novant Health Trauma Outreach and Injury Prevention staff will install bleeding control kits at all public access entry points in each medical center and provide public safety officers, non-clinical staff and volunteers with education based on Department of Homeland Security Stop the Bleed guidelines.

Since 2017, Clarkson and her team have trained more than 2,800 individuals on bleeding control measures, including staff and visitors at Mecklenburg County Courthouse, students and staff at Union County Public Schools and across North Carolina at various community events, public meetings, conventions and professional training venues.

Stop the Bleed empowers individuals to act quickly to save lives and make hemorrhage control identification and treatment as prevalent in the community as cardio-pulmonary resuscitation and automated external defibrillator use.

“We all depend on first-responders in the event of an emergency, and it’s crucial they are supplied the right tools to do their job to the best of their ability,” said Meghan Vargas, senior manager of Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. “The Stop the Bleed program is a perfect example of how the right training and supplies can make a huge difference in the overall safety of a community.”