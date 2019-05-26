Dining Scores (May 17-23)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants May 17 to 23:

28209

• 1900 Mexican Grill, 5110 Park Road – 93.5

• Brawley’s Beverage, 4620 Park Road – 97.5

• Cork & Crate, 4640 South Blvd. – 98

• Renaissance Charlotte, 5501 Carnegie Blvd. – 94

28210

• Baoding, 4722 Sharon Road – 96

28211

• Harris Teeter meat/seafood, 112 S. Sharon Amity Road – 97

• Harris Teeter produce, 112 S. Sharon Amity Road – 93.5

• Harris Teeter wine bar, 112 S. Sharon Amity Road – 100

• Kool Runninz, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 97

• Shun Lee Palace, 4340 Colwick Road – 92

• Taco’s Rick-o, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 94.5

28226

• 7-Eleven, 7511 Pineville-Matthews Road – 91.5

• Brooklyn Pizza Parlor, 7725 Colony Road – 91

• Harris Teeter deli, 4100 Carmel Road – 95.5

• Harris Teeter deli/bakery, 7823 Colony Road – 96

• Los Paisa’s Restaurant, 8318 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97

• McAlister’s Deli, 4130 Carmel Road – 95

• Waffle House, 8220 Pineville-Matthews Road – 94

28270

• Hungry Howe’s Pizza & Subs, 1707 N. Sardis Road – 97

• Jimmy John’s Sandwiches, 1605 Galleria Blvd. – 97

28277

• A Worthy Dog (mobile food), 8140 Providence Road – 98

• A Worthy Dog (push cart), 8140 Providence Road – 99.5

• B Good, 7926 Rea Road – 95.5

• Chef KWO, 15105 John J Delaney Drive – 94.5

• Chipotle, 7800 Rea Road – 93

• Cinebarre, 8008 Providence Road – 96.5

• Harris Teeter meat market, 10616 Providence Road – 99.5

• IHOP, 16015 Lancaster Hwy. – 96

• JJ’s Red Hots, 15105 John J Delaney Drive – 96

• Katz Deli, 8624 Camfield St. – 95

• Libretto’s Pizzeria, 15205 John J Delaney Drive – 94.5

• Moe’s Southwest Grill, 14825 Ballantyne Village Way – 97.5

• Publix meat market, 11222 Providence Road W. – 99.5

• Shake Shack, 9824 Re Road – 98

• The Lights Juicery & Cafe, 16631 Lancaster Hwy. – 92.5

• Zoe’s Kitchen, 9848 Rea Road – 93.5