David Weekley Homes gives back to Ronald McDonald House

David Weekley Homes team members in Charlotte presented a check for nearly $1,500 to Ronald McDonald House of Charlotte. Photo courtesy of David Weekley Homes

CHARLOTTE – David Weekley Homes donated $1,500 to the Ronald McDonald House of Charlotte through last month’s World’s Largest Showcase of Homes campaign.

The homebuilder donated $5 to a nonprofit for each visitor who registered with a sales consultant during the campaign, amounting to more than $36,000 for 20 charities.

“With the support of organizations like David Weekley Homes, Ronald McDonald House of Charlotte can continue to provide a safe and affordable ‘home-away-from-home’ for families,” said Kristin Young, associate director of advancement for the charity.

This isn’t the first time David Weekley Homes has supported the Ronald McDonald House of Charlotte.

“I have enjoyed working with the Ronald McDonald House of Charlotte for the past three years,” said Heather Cagle, lead design consultant for David Weekley Homes in Charlotte. “I am always amazed by the services and level of comfort they provide for families,”

Visit www.davidweekleyhomes.com for details.