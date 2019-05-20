Dance battle tour visits Charlotte

CHARLOTTE – After three touring seasons, the Lifetime TV series “Bring It!” is back on-stage July 7 at 7 p.m. at Ovens Auditorium with never-before-seen routines and a fan vs. Dancing Doll stand battles.

The interactive show features Coach Dianna Williams and her team of Dancing Dolls.

Tickets (starting at $32.75 plus service fees) go on-sale at www.Ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000 or the Bojangles Coliseum Box Office. VIP packages are available at all price levels.

Visit www.bringitlivetour.com for details.