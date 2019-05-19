Charlotte Premium Outlets touts larger kate spade new york store

CHARLOTTE – The kate spade new york store at Charlotte Premium Outlets is open after completing an extensive renovation and expansion, doubling its footprint at the shopping outlet.

“The renovation reflects the passion our shoppers have for this brand,” General Manager Sharon Campbell said. “We are so pleased to see its commitment to providing an exceptional shopping experience for guests visiting our dynamic center.”

Shoppers can discover handbags, ready-to-wear, jewelry, footwear, gifts and home décor in the new, expanded 4,600-square-foot near Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5TH.