Charlotte couple acquires Paper Skyscraper

Sybil and Bill Godwin are working with the founders to ensure the shop’s culture stays intact. Photo courtesy of Paper Skyscraper

CHARLOTTE – Sybil and Bill Godwin have assumed ownership of the Paper Skyscraper.

The Godwins have been working with the gift shop’s founders, Tim Hamilton and Ron Wootten, to transition to new ownership without disrupting its distinct culture.

Located in the Historic Dilworth neighborhood, Paper Skyscraper opened as a tiny shop selling architecture books 30 years ago. It has since grown into a 5,000-square-foot shop offering a carefully-curated gift selection for every occasion.

Hamilton and Wootten will remain in the business as consultants as they hand off daily operation to the Godwins.

“Paper Skyscraper is very much our baby,” Wootten said. “We have become friends with Bill and Sybil and are confident that our shop is in great hands.”

Sybil Godwin owns nearby Shain Gallery on Selwyn Avenue.

“Through my 15 years in art gallery experience, I have developed not only an eye for what sells, but also an eye for talent,” she said.

Bill Godwin has a background in retail and financial relationship management.

“The opportunity to own and operate another Charlotte retail establishment has been a dream of ours, and we could not be more thrilled for it to be Paper Skyscraper,” he said. “It is everyone’s intention to maintain the integrity, feel and culture of the shop as the institution that it is.”