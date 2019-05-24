Builder targets Sardis for senior housing

CHARLOTTE – Verde Homes contends a townhome project off Sardis Road could provide much-needed senior housing to the area, but Charlotte City Council members say the developer will need to make concessions, given opposition from neighbors and city staff.

Ron Staley, of Verde Homes, told the council during the May 20 public hearing that as Charlotte grows, competition increases from other builders and developers. This makes it hard for small infill developers like himself to compete.

Staley saw an opportunity with housing for people 55 and older, since most are being developed in areas like Pineville, Mint Hill and Lake Norman.

“Just because you’re a senior doesn’t mean you have to move out of your home,” Staley said.

Mina Vazeen, who owns the 1.7-acre site, raised her children on Sardis Road and doesn’t want to leave behind her doctor, grocery store and second family she meets at McAlpine Park.

“I have cut the grass, washed my windows, raked my leaves and cleaned my gutters. As I am getting older now, these chores are becoming harder and harder,” Vazeen said. “It breaks my heart to look around and see there’s nowhere for us to downsize to.”

The site is zoned for three units per acre. The proposal would redevelop the site for 12 townhomes.

Paul Pennell, of Urban Design Partners, conceded the project is surrounded by houses, but other rezonings have involved properties adjacent to institutional uses. This site is across from The Fletcher School.

Pennell said the Sardis area has the highest percentage of individuals 65 and older within Charlotte at 17%.

Mike deMilt was among more than 600 people to sign petitions against the plan.

“We have a quiet stable neighborhood that many residents have been here for over 20 years,” deMilt told the council. “The proposed development would disrupt existing affordable senior housing.”

Another resident opposed to the project said it doesn’t have amenities and isn’t near public transportation, medical offices or shopping. She also expressed concern about stormwater run-off with the property.

Tariq Bokhari and Ed Driggs, who both represent the south Charlotte area on the council, told the developer that concessions may be needed to address city staff’s concerns.

City staff is not recommending approval of the project because it doesn’t fall within the guidelines of the South District Plan, which dates back to 1993, or General Development Policies, according to city planner Dave Pettine.

“Overall, it’s just generally out of context with what we see with development patterns in the area,” Pettine said.

A vote on the project may come as soon as next month.