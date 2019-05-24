Alzheimer’s Association hosts Memory Gala

CHARLOTTE – The Alzheimer’s Association Western Carolina Chapter’s third annual Memory Gala brought more than 300 people together to raise $275,000 to advance the care, support and research efforts of the nonprofit.

“Bringing everyone together for this memorable evening was an impactful way to honor the 5.8 million Americans whose memories of life’s firsts are being stolen from them,” CEO Katherine Lambert said.

The event included a cocktail reception, dinner, entertainment by Kingdaddy and auctions May 11 at The Westin Charlotte.

Stuart Goldstein, managing partner at Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP, was honored with the 2019 Award of Excellence for the voice he and his family are giving to Alzheimer’s disease.